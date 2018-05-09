Manchester United plotting summer move for Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are interested in signing the Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic this summer.
As per the reports, Jose Mourinho has lost his patience with Anthony Martial and he will use the Frenchman in a deal to sign Pulisic.
The Dortmund midfielder is rated as one of the best young talents around Europe right now and he will add versatility to Mourinho’s side. Pulisic can play out wide as well as the number ten.
Unlike Martial, the player will be able to improve United in the creative department and adapt to different roles.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the American midfielder as well. Pulisic is valued at around £40million.
As for Martial, the Frenchman is a world-class talent as well. However, it is evident that he will struggle to make it at Old Trafford. A move away is the best option for him right now.
Martial needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential. A move to Dortmund could be ideal for him. The German side are known for their free-flowing attacking football and Martial would certainly thrive in the Bundesliga.