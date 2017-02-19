Manchester United plotting move to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Manchester United are planning to sign Arsenal winger, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in the summer transfer window. The England winger would cost in the region of £30m.
According to reports from the Mirror, Jose Mourinho, the United boss, wants to pursue a deal for the England midfielder.
The Portuguese will be looking to bolster the attacking department next summer, having sold winger Memphis Depay to Lyon. Furthermore, the future of Anthony Martial has come under intense speculation in recent weeks, with the French attacking midfielder thought to be frustrated with lack of game time this season.
The 23-year-old primarily plays on the wings, but he is equally adept at playing in the middle. Michael Carrick, who will be 36 when the next season starts, will not remain at the Old Trafford club for long, and Mourinho could look to Oxlade-Chamberlain to fill that role.
Chamberlain joined Arsenal in 2011 and has made 121 appearances for the Gunners. However, his career has taken a nosedive in the last two seasons where he has scored only three league goals for Arsenal. Mourinho believes the English midfielder is capable of performing better than that and feels he would fit seamlessly into his plans for United’s development over the next few seasons.
Chelsea duo, Nemanja Matic and Willian, are Mourinho’s first choice targets but the Portuguese knows it will be difficult to lure them away from Stamford Bridge.
Chamberlain has a contract at Arsenal till 2018, and he earns around £65k-per-week. While meeting his wages won’t be a problem, what remains to be seen here is to what level United are interested and how Arsenal respond to it.