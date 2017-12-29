Manchester United plan £139m swoop to sign two players in January

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is desperate to catch up with Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season, and a £139m swoop for two players in January could help him in his quest.
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is one player the Red Devils are reportedly keen on signing when the winter transfer window opens.
The French international, who joined Barca from Olympique Lyonnais for £22m in July 2016, has a £53m release clause, and the Catalans are fearful he could leave if another club triggers the asking price.
Umtiti has been a regular in the Barcelona defence this season, making 12 La Liga appearances, helping the side to six clean sheets and an unbeaten start. With Victor Lindelof having struggled in his debut campaign at Manchester United, Mourinho might be keen to replace him with the La Liga defender.
The second-placed Premier League outfit are also reportedly lining up a new attacker. Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who joined from Palermo for £25m in May 2015, is a target for United, but he may set them back around £86m.
The Red Devils allegedly had a £70m + a player bid rejected by the Old Lady, but they may come back with an improved offer. Romelu Lukaku has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is returning from a long-term knee injury, so United’s attack could benefit from some fresh blood.
Dybala has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals in 17 games for Juventus, contributing 19 goals in 25 outings in all competitions. He was benched for Juve’s 1-0 win against AS Roma, although the Italian Serie A giants aren’t looking to sell if they can help it.
If Mourinho wants to make up the 15-point gap to Manchester City in the Premier League table, he may have to splash out in excess of £139m to sign his coveted targets.
Stats from Transfermarkt.