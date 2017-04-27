Manchester United optimistic about signing Eric Dier

Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his side for next season and the Manchester United boss is looking at several targets across Europe right now.
According to Telegraph, the Portuguese manager is interested in signing Tottenham’s Eric Dier this summer. The report adds that Manchester United are optimistic about the transfer and will offer £40m for the England midfielder.
There is no doubt that Manchester United will need a proper defensive midfielder next season and Dier could be the ideal addition. The Tottenham star has been sensational under Pochettino and his versatility will be a bonus for Mourinho.
The England international can play as a right-back, a centre-back and a defensive midfielder and will be invaluable to the Red Devils during injuries.
Mourinho already has two very good midfielders in Pogba and Herrera. Signing Dier would certainly take his side to the next level.
The Red Devils will need better defensive protection in the Champions League next season (if they manage to qualify) and signing a top class defensive midfielder will be imperative. Mourinho’s midfield was often overloaded against good teams this season and the Portuguese manager will be looking to address that problem in the summer.