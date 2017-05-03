Manchester United open talks to sign Andrea Belotti

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has attracted a lot of attention with his explosive performances in Serie A this season and the Italian is a target for Jose Mourinho this summer.
ESPN are reporting that Manchester United want to sign the Italian at the end of this season and the Red Devils have already opened talks with the Torino hierarchy regarding a move.
Belotti has a contract until 2021 and his €100 million release clause means that United might have to pay over the odds to sign the Serie A forward. The Torino star has scored 27 goals in 34 appearances so far.
Mourinho is expected to lose Ibrahimovic and Rooney at the end of this season and therefore signing atleast one forward is imperative. Ibrahimovic is out of contract this summer and Rooney is expected to leave for the Chinese Super League.
Belotti’s powerful and imposing style of play fits Mourinho’s requirements and the Portuguese manager is ready to sanction a move for the Italian. He is also interested in Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann but signing the Frenchman won’t be easy if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Manchester United are fifth in the table right now and will need a bit of luck to overtake Liverpool or City in the top four race.