Manchester United not interested in signing Liverpool target Nabil Fekir

Manchester United have reportedly distanced themselves from a move for Lyon star Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window, giving Liverpool a free run in their pursuit of the French club’s captain in the summer transfer window.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool wanted to sign Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window. The English Premier League club had also agreed a fee with Lyon for Nabil Fekir, but the deal collapsed after Lyon decided not to allow the France international star join the Reds in June.
Lyon star Nabil Fekir has been on the radar of the Merseyside club. In addition to this, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United were also rumoured to be planning to sign Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by the Manchester Evening News, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had earlier teased that he had held “long discussions” with the former Real Madrid and inter Milan coach about Nabil Fekir.
One of the main reasons for the Red Devils to be linked with Nabil Fekir is because of his comments made three years ago. He had then said that Manchester United are his dream club According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are not interested in signing Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window.
This should give Liverpool a free hand in their pursuit of signing the 24 year old, who has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Lyon in the season that completed in May. Lyon manager Bruno Genesio has already revealed that Nabil Fekir can still leave the Ligue 1 club in the summer transfer window.
The Express says Manchester United’s decision to make a move for Nabil Fekir should give Liverpool an opportunity to sign him, provided if they can convince Aulas and Lyon to let Nabil Fekir join Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas thinks otherwise because he has said that Nabil Fekir will be at Lyon next season.
“I think that Nabil will be at OL next season. I have almost a father-son relationship with my players, I gave him the chance to go to Liverpool because it was his dream club,” Jean-Michel Aulas told RMC Sport.
“I did that too with Tolisso and Umtiti, he is our captain and it is the coach’s wish to keep him.”