Manchester United are prepared to meet Neymar’s £173m release clause

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Neymar this summer.
According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the Old Trafford outfit have already got in touch with the player’s representatives and Jose Mourinho has called the player in order to convince him. The report adds that Mourinho is calling the player regularly and is willing to smash the club’s transfer record to sign him.
Apparently, Manchester United won’t even negotiate with Barcelona for Neymar. The Premier League giants are willing to pay his £173m release clause straight away. They are also looking to hand the player a contract worth £22m per season.
Premier League leaders Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona superstar as well but Sport claims that Mourinho’s side will outbid the Blues.
Neymar has been linked with a Premier League move for a while now. If Manchester United’s offer is real, it will be interesting to see how he deals with the situation. Barcelona cannot match Manchester United’s financial muscle but they are a far better team and a lot more successful right now. It is believed that Neymar is happy at the club right now and is unlikely to force a move at the end of this season.