Manchester United news: Paul Pogba reveals he had ‘small issues’ with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he did have “small issues” with the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho during the course of the last season.
Paul Pogba had a good start to the 2017-18 season, but an injury he picked up in September and a loss of form after he picked up a red card against Arsenal in December saw him struggle at the start of the ongoing calendar year.
The former Juventus star’s form dropped to such a level that Jose Mourinho decided to put him on the bench for a couple of fixtures. This led to speculation that Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United from the Turin club in 2016. The 25 year old went on to claim that he had a better season last time when compared to the debut season of his second spell with the Red Devils.
“It was a better season that the previous one. It was an experience. There were some small issues with [Mourinho], but they were nothing in the end. Being a substitute, that sort of thing, it helps you to grow. I have to accept it,” Paul Pogba said during the press conference, as mentioned by ESPN.
Paul Pogba is with France at the FIFA 2018 World Cup that is currently taking place in Russia. Two wins over Australia and Peru meant that Didier Deschamps coached side are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
The France international says he is currently enjoying representing France in the second World Cup, but he remains hopeful of competing in more major tournaments with France.
“We are competing in a World Cup. I am having fun. It might be my last [one]. We have to forget the critics and do our talking on the pitch. The answers are there and there only. I give everything for this shirt, for this team and for my country. I really want to win this World Cup,” he said.
“I am just being a realist. We do not know what might happen tomorrow. I might be dropped or get injured, there might be better players, or I might not be here anymore. … I have realised my dreams. This is my second World Cup and some players do not even get to compete in one. I hope to compete in more.”