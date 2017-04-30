Manchester United need to pay €100m to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti

Torino President Urbano Cairo has claimed that any potential suitor for Andrea Boletti would need to pay €100m to secure the services of the Italian striker. The 23 year old has been in stunning form, scoring 27 goals in all competitions this season.
The ever trusted Italian website Gianluca Di Marzio have cited Cairo’s interview with Corriere della Sera, who on being asked about the future of Belotti said, “Will Belotti stay? I honestly don’t know. Let’s just say that we have been very clear with him.”
Cairo further added, “When his agent asked me to increase his salary, I said that’s fine, we’ll make contract longer and better but we’ll also put a €100 million clause valid only abroad.”
“So we found this compromise, I’ll give you more, you make contract longer and I give you this chance: if the player does extraordinary things and a very important club abroad comes by offering a significant sum, one hundread million, I will allow him to go there. But Belotti could also say that he won’t go and I would gladly keep him and also offer some other improvements”
A number of Europe’s elite clubs have been linked with Boletti, including Premier League giants Manchester United, who are keen to sign a striker in the upcoming summer transfer window. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future uncertain at Old Trafford, Wayne Rooney’s waning presence and Anthony Martial’s poor season, United manager Jose Mourinho would love to sign a proven goalscorer.
It would be interesting to see whether United will splash such a whopping amount for a 23 year old who would be given a tough task to lead the front line on his own should he sign on the dotted lines. Given that the Red Devils have the necessary financial muscle to get any possible deal done and Mourinho’s history of delivering silverware in his second season in charge, it’s exciting times ahead for United fans in the coming summer.