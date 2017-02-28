Manchester United monitoring Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge earlier this season.
Apparently, AC Milan and Manchester United are interested in the player. Telegraph are claiming that Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of the Spanish midfielder and will look to sign him if Chelsea decide to let him go.
As per Telegraph, Mourinho tried to sign the likes of Willian and Matic in the summer and Chelsea blocked those deals. It will be interesting to see how they react to Mourinho’s interest in Fabregas.
Matic and Willian were both key players for Chelsea at the time, but Fabregas is clearly out of favour at Stamford Bridge. Furthermore, the report adds that Conte wants to sign a new central midfielder at the end of this season. In that case, the Spaniard will fall further down the pecking order and is better off joining another club.
So far there is no concrete approach from any of Fabregas’ suitors, but the 29-year-old is expected to leave the Blues at the end of this season. It is evident that he is not a key part of Antonio Conte’s plans and therefore he is unlikely to get regular playing time at Chelsea.
Fabregas recently made his 300th Premier League start and the Italian manager claimed that the Spaniard is a ‘genius’ when it comes to passing and creating chances for his teammates. However, the lack of work rate and defensive intelligence makes him a liability in Conte’s system.