According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United and Manchester City have lost out in their pursuit for a new defender, with any hope of completing a €110m deal being all but ruled out.
Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, who joined from Olympique Lyonnais in July 2016, has been linked with both Premier League sides this season, but it appears the €110m centre-back will sign a new deal with the Spanish giants.
The 24-year-old has been a regular at the Camp Nou ever since he signed, making 62 appearances in all competitions. Umtiti has represented the France national team in 14 occasions, and looks to be helping Barcelona to the La Liga title, with the Blaugranes currently nine points clear at the top of the table.
His fine form for Barca has seen Manchester United and Manchester City being linked with his signature, with the two English giants both reportedly eyeing up defenders in January – West Bromwich Albion’s Jonny Evans is a target for the two sides.
But it appears Umtiti’s future won’t be at Old Trafford or the Etihad Stadium. Barcelona aren’t keen to sell the French international regardless of how much money suitors could be willing to pay, so it’s bad news for Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.
Stats from Transfermarkt.