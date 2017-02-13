Manchester United made transfer approach for Monaco’s Fabinho

Manchester United manager, José Mourinho, revealed last week that the club would be looking to sign a maximum of three to four players next summer. While adding depth in the attacking midfield areas is his primary focus, he would be looking to bolster his central defence as well.
Mourinho may have as many as five top defenders – Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, and Daley Blind – in his squad, but he would still be looking to bring in quality defenders next summer. If the reports are to be believed, Mourinho is looking to sign Monaco’s highly rated defender, Fabinho, and has even spoken to the Brazilian about a possible transfer to Old Trafford.
Fabinho’s father has revealed that a host of European clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal have approached the player. La Liga champions Barcelona are also interested. The Brazilian likes United and Mourinho’s work in particular, but his father, Joao, reveals he has a soft spot for Manchester City.
He said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:
We have been in talks with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and approached by Barcelona. We like Manchester United and Mourinho’s work, but we have a soft spot for Manchester City.
United were linked with the Brazilian last summer, and Mourinho could revive that interest again. The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in Fabinho’s club teammate, Tiémoué Bakayoko, but they face strong competition from City and Chelsea.
Fabinho is a good defender, and he would add depth to the United side. He is a versatile player, and can play at right-back and in midfield. Monaco would demand a fee of around £25m for the Brazilian defender.