According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have a crisis as Manchester United have made a ‘very important offer’ for Toni Kroos who now ‘considers very seriously’ leaving the club at the end of the season.
The 28-year-old joined Real from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has gone on to make 180 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 65 goals. Kroos is one of the best midfielders in Europe but Don Balon say he has an uncertain future due to United’s interest.
The Red Devils wanted Kroos before Real signed him four years ago and have a real need for a new face in the engine room as Jose Mourinho could be losing up to four midfielders from his first-team squad.
Michael Carrick is retiring from playing and will become a coach this summer, Marouane Fellaini is out of contract in two months, Ander Herrera has struggled for form and playing time and has been linked with a move to AC Milan, while Paul Pogba is reportedly unhappy and wants to join Real Madrid.
Kroos seldom relinquishes possession and would provide much-needed creativity to the midfield, but he may demand in excess of £200k-per-week to sign for another club. Time will tell if United can finally land their long-term transfer target.
Stats from Transfermarkt.