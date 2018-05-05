Manchester United ‘made an offer’ to Real Madrid for Asensio

According to Don Balon, Manchester United have ‘made an offer of £88m’ to Real Madrid for Marco Asensio.
The £75k-per-week forward has reportedly sent a warning to Florentino Perez that he will consider his future at the Santiago Bernabéu if players keep being signed for his position.
Asensio joined Real from RCD Mallorca in 2015 and has gone on to make 87 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring and creating 29 goals.
The 22-year-old has become an important player under Zinedine Zidane this season, making 49 appearances and contributing 15 goals, but his future might be uncertain if Real bring in Eden Hazard from Chelsea or Neymar from PSG.
Don Balon believe United could even offer Paul Pogba or David De Gea as part of the deal, but the Red Devils’ might not be that keen to land Asensio’s signature this summer.
Manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear he doesn’t plan to bolster the attack when the transfer window opens, as he’s content with his current options – United have Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.
Nevertheless, Asensio doesn’t want competition for his place and is hoping to become a regular in the first-team next season or an exit could be on the cards.
Stats from Transfermarkt.