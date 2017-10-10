Manchester United looking to sign Tottenham’s Danny Rose in January

Tottenham defender Danny Rose is a target for Manchester United in January.
According to reports, the Red Devils will make a move for him when the transfer window reopens.
Danny Rose was linked with a move away from Spurs during the summer. The England international revealed that he wants to win trophies and that he is being paid less money at the London club. Apparently, Chelsea are interested in the player as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the top clubs come calling for Rose in January. Daniel Levy has always been a tough man to negotiate with and he will not want to lose a key player halfway through the season. Rose is one of the best left backs in the Premier League right now and losing him would be a blow for Pochettino.
Rose has been recovering from a knee injury and is yet to play this season. The left-back will be back in action later this month.
Manchester United’s interest in the player is no surprise. Mourinho has had to use Blind, Darmian and Rojo in that position because of Luke Shaw’s fitness and form. Rose would be a very good addition for United and they can afford him as well.