Manchester United looking to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

Manchester United are interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
The 22-year-old has been one of the best players in the Championship and United are looking at him as a long-term prospect.
Aston Villa failed to secure promotion to the Premier League after a play-off final defeat against Fulham last week and losing Grealish would be a massive blow.
Steve Bruce will be hoping to fight for promotion once again next year and he needs to keep hold of players like Jack Grealish in order to do so.
The 22-year-old can operate as a number ten as well as a wide midfielder and he will add more creativity and depth to the United lineup. However, a move to Old Trafford might not be the best for his career.
Grealish needs to play regularly and he won’t get that opportunity under Jose Mourinho. He cannot afford to sit on the bench every week at this stage of his career.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer but there is no doubt that staying at Villa is the best option for Grealish right now.