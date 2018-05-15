Manchester United looking to sign Elseid Hysaj from Napoli

Manchester United are looking to sign the highly rated Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj this summer.
The Red Devils have had to play Antonio Valencia in that position this summer and Mourinho is looking to bring in a specialist now.
As per the reports, Hysaj is a top target for the Red Devils and they are prepared to pay his release clause as well.
The Napoli star will be allowed to leave for a fee of around £44million. In the current market, that could prove to be a wise investment for the Red Devils.
The 24-year-old is currently one of the best right backs around Europe and he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Valencia, Young and Darmian.
Mourinho is clearly determined to improve his full-back positions this summer. The Premier League giants are looking at Alex Sandro as a potential signing as well.
Manchester United will be desperate to bridge the gap with Manchester City next season and players like Hysaj would help them do just that.