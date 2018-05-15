Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United looking to sign Elseid Hysaj from Napoli

Manchester United are looking to sign the highly rated Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj this summer.

The Red Devils have had to play Antonio Valencia in that position this summer and Mourinho is looking to bring in a specialist now.

As per the reports, Hysaj is a top target for the Red Devils and they are prepared to pay his release clause as well.

The Napoli star will be allowed to leave for a fee of around £44million. In the current market, that could prove to be a wise investment for the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old is currently one of the best right backs around Europe and he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Valencia, Young and Darmian.

Mourinho is clearly determined to improve his full-back positions this summer. The Premier League giants are looking at Alex Sandro as a potential signing as well.

Manchester United will be desperate to bridge the gap with Manchester City next season and players like Hysaj would help them do just that.

