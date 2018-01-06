Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United linked with incredible swoop for Harry Kane 

Manchester United linked with incredible swoop for Harry Kane 

6 January, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Reports are suggesting Manchester United are ready to make an audacious bid for Spurs hotshot Harry Kane.

Spanish weekly publication Don Balon claim United are ready to rival Spanish giants Real Madrid for the in-form striker.

They believe Kane is one of three stars Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wants to add to his squad to be capable of competing with rivals Manchester City.

Speculative reports earlier in the season linked United with a £170m bid. The Tottenham striker has been in impressive form this season as he hopes to win some well overdue silverware with the North London club.

The 24-year-old’s record speaks for itself. Having won the golden boot for two seasons running. The England man has added 24 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season. His career record overall is a hugely impressive 123 goals in 192 games for the Lilywhites. He has also recently captained his country, whilst scoring 12 goals in 23 games at International level. (Stats: Wikipedia)

 

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will not want to sell, and chairman Daniel Levy has shown in the past he’s a tough cookie when it comes to selling players. However, every player has a price as show with the sales of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

On This Day in Football: War in the Middle East forces football on Sundays
Barkley deal upsets Mayor of Liverpool, calls for FA investigation

About The Author

seanvranch

Football blogging extraordinaire with a love of everything football. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @scoobyblu3 as I ramble with a hint of comedy sprinkled in for good measure. For further info email: seanvranch1@gmail.com