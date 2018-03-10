According to Sport, Manchester United will lodge a bid for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as contract talks with the Catalans continue to stall.
The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their defence with a stellar centre-back after Victor Lindelof struggled for form earlier on the season. Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo don’t look to have a future past this summer either. Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the 14-cap defender.
Umtiti won’t come cheap, however, with the French international having a release clause of £54m. He’s currently in talks with Barcelona over a new deal but wants £154k-per-week, what Manchester United are offering, otherwise he may considering leaving the Camp Nou.
The 24-year-old, who joined from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016, has made over 70 appearances in all competitions for Barca and is contracted until 2021. However, United’s impending offer could turn his head unless it’s matched by the La Liga leaders.
TalkSPORT say Umtiti would double his wages if he left to join the English outfit, while his release clause would see Barcelona land more than £30m profit from his 2016-move. They have no desire to sell, but if United match the fee then the decision will be up to the defender.