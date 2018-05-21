Manchester United legend Ferdinand makes worrying prediction for Liverpool ahead of Champions League final

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his doubts over whether Liverpool will be able to contain the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League final.
The Reds shocked the football World this season by reaching the final of Europe’s Premier club competition. However, they face a difficult task if they want to win the competition which they last won in 2005.
To do so, they will have to contain the likes of Karim Benzema, Ronaldo and Gareth Bale who have helped Real to win the last two Champions League titles.
Ferdinand who played alongside Ronaldo while the two were at United believes that the Reds could struggle to contain the threat of the Portuguese icon.
When asked about what Liverpool’s defence can do to stop Ronaldo on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, Ferdinand said: “What? Other than foul him?”
He then went on to praise Ronaldo saying: “I saw a thing the other day, just check this stat out because it tells you how good this guy is: in eight seasons, continuous, he has scored 50 plus goals,” he added.
“There aren’t people doing that in the Sunday leagues.
“There are strikers who struggle to do that in Sunday football but he’s doing that at the top level.
“I mean, that just tells you who you’re dealing with and what you’re up against as a Liverpool player.”
Madrid are the pre-match favourites to win the game.
However, the Reds can take heart from the fact that Madrid did lose to Tottenham earlier on during the Champions League group stages which proves that they are beatable.
They will need to hope that their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane deliver on the day.