Manchester United leading the race to sign highly talented Celtic duo

Manchester United are interested in the Celtic duo Kieran Tierney and Moussa Dembele.
Both players have been excellent for the Scottish giants and several Premier League clubs are watching them closely.
According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United are leading the race to sign him.
Tierney is one of the best young left backs around and Mourinho could certainly use someone like him. The Portuguese boss has had to field Ashley Young as his left back due to the lack of options.
Former Saints player Luke Shaw has struggled to impress Mourinho so far.
Similarly, Dembele is a very promising young forward and he would be a fantastic addition to Mourinho’s side. Ibrahimovic will move on soon and the Old Trafford outfit could then use him alongside the likes of Rashford, Lukaku and Martial.
It will be interesting to see how Rodgers and Celtic react to these reports. The former Liverpool manager will want to do well in the Champions League and for that to happen, the Hoops will need to hold on to players like Tierney and Dembele.