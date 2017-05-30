Manchester United leading the race for Danny Rose

Tottenham could lose their star defender Danny Rose this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the England international wants to return to the north and could leave the Londoners if a suitable offer comes in. The report adds that Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are leading the chase for the Premier League defender.
Rose has established himself as one of the best left backs in the league and Mourinho wants him to replace Luke Shaw. The former Southampton left back has struggled to impress Mourinho this season. Furthermore, Shaw cannot be relied upon because of his injury issues.
The likes of Walker and Rose have been linked with moves away from White Hart Lane because of Tottenham’s strict wage structure. Both players could easily double their wages at another club.
Spurs are interested in signing Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and it will be interesting to see whether the 17 year old replaces Rose this summer. Pochettino should look to get Shaw as well if United make a move for Rose.
Luke Shaw is clearly very talented and a regular run of matches under Pochettino could help him rediscover his form.
Having said that, if United manage to land Rose this summer it could prove to be a masterstroke from Mourinho. The Spurs defender is playing at his peak right now and would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Shaw, Darmian and Blind.