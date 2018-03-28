Manchester United interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
The 23-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but (Corriere dello Sport) has claimed United want the €150 million rated star.
Red Devils’ boss Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick this summer and Milinkovic-Savic’s performances in Serie A have attracted interest from across Europe.
Lazio president Claudio Lotito has already revealed that he has turned down a €70m offer for the Serbia international and it is understood he values the midfielder at more than double that amount.
Milinkovic-Savic made his senior debut in Serbia in 2013. He joined Belgian club Genk on a five-year deal the following summer.
He scored five goals in 24 appearances for the club before agreeing a move to Lazio in 2015.
Milinkovic-Savic represented Serbia at the 2013 UEFA U19 Championship, winning the gold medal. He was one of Serbia’s most influential players at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup, as the team won the tournament.
The midfielder received his first call-up to the senior squad in 2015 for Serbia’s European Championship qualifiers against Albania and Portugal, but he didn’t make his debut until a friendly match against China last October.