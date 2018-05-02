Manchester United interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are interested in signing the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.
The 23 year old Serbian has had an outstanding season in Serie A and several European clubs are keeping tabs on the player. As per the reports, the two Manchester clubs are his biggest admirers and Manchester United are thought to be leading the chase.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best box-to-box midfielders around Europe right now and he would be a terrific addition to Jose Mourinho’s side.
The Old Trafford outfit could do with some drive and presence at the centre of the park and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be the ideal partner for Matic. His arrival will finally allow Pogba to operate with freedom and wreak havoc on the opposition defences.
The Lazio star is likely to cost a lot and therefore United will need to pay over the odds to sign him. The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are keeping an eye on his situation but they might not be willing to pay the asking price.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. There is no doubt that Mourinho will be getting a top-class player in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if the deal goes through.