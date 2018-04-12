Manchester United interested in signing Alfie Mawson

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to improve his side’s defence at the end of this season.
According to reports, the Portuguese manager is not satisfied with Smalling, Jones and Lindelof’s performances this season and signing a new centre-back is a priority for him.
Apparently, Manchester United are interested in signing the Swansea defender Alfie Mawson. The 24-year-old has been outstanding for the Swans this season and he has earned his place in the England squad as well.
Mourinho sent a scout to watch the player in action against West Brom.
With Swansea in danger of going down, Mourinho could land the defender on a bargain.
Mawson is already a very good Premier League defender and playing under Mourinho will only improve him. At 24, the player has a lot of room to develop and it could prove to be a very good signing for the Red Devils.
Reports claim that Spurs wanted to sign the player in summer and Swansea have set a valuation of £40million.
It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils make a move for the player in summer. They can certainly afford to pay the asking price.