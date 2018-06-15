Manchester United linked Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar

Manchester United have been linked with a big-money move for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.
Inter want £70 million for the 23-year-old and, according to the Independent, have refused to enter negotiations with Barcelona over a transfer for the player.
United had been expected to sign Toby Alderweireld this summer, but the Tottenham star’s wage demands are making a deal difficult to complete.
Skriniar played for Zilina and Zlate Moravce in Slovakia, before signing for Sampdoria in January 2016.
He made his debut in a 2–1 home victory over Lazio in late April but during the next season Skriniar played a key role in the first team, finishing the campaign as the youngest defender to have made at least 35 appearances in Serie A.
Skriniar signed for Inter in July 2017 and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club, scoring four times.
The defender represented various youth Slovak teams, and made his debut for the Slovakia senior squad in a friendly 3–1 win over Georgia in May 2016.
He has gone on to be capped on 18 occasions by Slovakia.