Manchester United Injury News: Mourinho without several first-team players for WBA clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could be without several first team players for this weekend’s Premier League clash against West Brom.
The Red Devils are already struggling to deal with the suspensions of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera. Now they will need to cope with the injuries picked up during the international break.
As per Metro, England defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones picked up knocks during their time with the national team. Paul Pogba remains sidelined with his hamstring problem. Furthermore, Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini also added to the injury list by picking up an injury during international duty.
The report adds that captain Wayne Rooney is also out injured and the likes of Martial and Rashford will have to lead the line against the Baggies now.
Jose Mourinho will be very concerned about his side’s current injury problems heading into April. The Old Trafford outfit are set to play nine games next month. Fixture congestion was already an issue for the Portuguese and the increasing number of injuries has only made matters worse for the Manchester United manager.
Manchester United Fixtures in April
West Brom (H) – Sat 1 Apr
Everton (H) – Tue 4 Apr
Sunderland (A) – Sun 9 Apr
Anderlecht (A) – Thu 13 Apr
Chelsea (H) – Sun 16 Apr
Anderlecht (H) – Thu 20 Apr
Burnley (A) – Sun 23 Apr
Man City (A) – Thu 27 April
Swansea (H) – Sun 30 April