Manchester United Injury News: Luke Shaw ruled out for the rest of this season

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw picked up an injury against Swansea on Sunday and the England international is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.
According to Telegraph, Shaw underwent a scan on Monday and the club sources believe that he will be out for the next four weeks.
The 21-year-old has had a disastrous season so far and the latest injury blow could bring down the curtains on his Old Trafford career. Shaw has already had a lot of issues with Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese will not be happy with another injury.
The Manchester United manager has criticised the £28 million signing on a number of occasions.
Mourinho has doubted Shaw’s commitment and mentality in the past. The Portuguese had questioned the defender’s ability to play through pain and he mocked Shaw once again after the injury against Swansea.
Regardless of Shaw’s mentality and ability, his absence will be a major blow for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils are already without Smalling and Jones in defence. Furthermore, Bailly was also taken off against Swansea.
The Premier League giants will play Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.