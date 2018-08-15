Manchester United injury news: Diogo Dalot set to return to full training

Manchester United are set to be handed an injury boost as defender Diogo Dalot prepares to join the training soon.
The full-back signed for Manchester United during the summer transfer window and the defender was carrying an injury when he completed the move to Manchester United. Dalot had to undergo a surgery in May as well.
As per the information gathered by Metro.co.uk, Diogo Dalot is now set to join his new teammates at Manchester United for training. Dalot missed the pre-season with his new team as he was recovering from his injury and he will be hoping to make up for lost time now. The Portuguese defender missed the US tour with United as well.
According to the report from Metro, Diogo Dalot will resume full training this week and that should give the manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, a much-needed boost. Apparently, Diogo Dalot has impressed the fitness coaches of the English Premier League club over the weekend and they have given him the green signal to join the first team squad for training.
The Manchester United manager has had to use Matteo Darmian as the right back because of Antonio Valencia’s injury. Furthermore, Ashley Young is also lacking match fitness.
Earlier, Jose Mourinho confirmed that Diogo Dalot would be sidelined until September and it seems that the young defender is right on schedule to play for his new club in the next few weeks.
Mourinho said, “Dalot is injured; we knew that but we didn’t want to lose him because of that. He is recovering really well. We think he can start training with the team when we go back to England. He will not be ready for the start of the season but we think he’ll be ready for September.”