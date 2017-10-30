Manchester United in three-way battle for Paris Saint-Germain 26-year-old

Manchester United want Thomas Meunier with PSG star also eyed by Real Madrid and Juventus following recent unhappy outburst
According to Mundo Deportivo via TMW, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has a number of clubs keen on signature, and could be on the move from the Parc des Princes after losing his place to Dani Alves.
The 26-year-old has made six Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring three goals, but he’s been left out of the starting eleven on five occasions. Meunier has recently spoken out about failing down the pecking order, admitting that he’s considering his future at the club after Alves’ arrival.
“Since Alves arrived I asked myself questions, this is sure. After the good season I had last year, I told myself I would be needed, to be a bit more grateful and that my status within the line-up had changed,” he said.
“(Manager Unai) Emery tells me he didn’t forget the work done and that he considers me. The problem is that I feel like a second option.”
After Serge Aurier left the French giants to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, Meunier’s chances of game time should have improved. But he’s still not nailing down a starting place on a regular basis and could join a side who will guarantee him a regular spot as a result.
According to The Sun, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus are keen on the defender and could make a January approach if he’s deemed to be attainable. United will need a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Antonio Valencia, while Real Madrid have concerns over Dani Carvajal’s health.
Juventus have also failed to replace Alves, who joined Paris Saint-Germain, and could look to Meunier to solve their problems at the back. The Belgian full-back joined PSG for £5.4m from Club Brugge in 2016, and is only valued at £8m currently. He’s sure to have a lot of interest as a result.