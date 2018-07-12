Manchester United in advanced talks to sign Gareth Bale

Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop for the Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.
According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are determined to sign the Welshman this summer and they have already opened talks with the Spanish giants.
The report adds that talks are at an advanced stage right now but the player has not decided on the move yet.
Bale wants to understand his role under Lopetegui before making a decision. The 28-year-old was frustrated with the management of Zidane.
It will be interesting to see whether the new Real Madrid manager can convince the player to stay at Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo’s departure could certainly allow Bale to take centre stage next season.
The report adds that Woodward has been trying to sign Bale since 2013 and Mourinho is also an admirer of the former Tottenham winger.
It would be a major coup if United manage to pull it off. The Red Devils are in need of pace and goals and Bale would be a stunning addition alongside Lukaku and Sanchez.
The Welshman managed to score 21 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid last season. Bale’s tally includes the two vital goals in the Champions League final against Liverpool.