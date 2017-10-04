Manchester United hoping to complete deal with Arsenal for midfielder

Manchester United are hoping to agree a pre-contract deal with Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, according to the Independent. Manager Jose Mourinho is looking to renew acquaintances with the player he signed during his stint at Real Madrid in 10 months, and may not have to pay a penny for the German international if he’s willing to wait until next summer.
Ozil is in the last year of his contract with Arsenal and rejected an extension in March. He’s able to speak to foreign clubs in January, potentially negotiating a deal that would see him move sides for free next summer, although United will have to wait until the end of the season to make an approach.
The German international scored and created 17 goals in 33 Premier League games last season, and has helped the Gunners to three FA Cup trophies in four years. However, his form has dipped this campaign, with Ozil failing to score or make an assist in five league appearances, while struggling with injuries in recent weeks.
The chance to sign one of Europe’s best playmakers is too good for Mourinho to turn down, especially considering the pair won a La Liga title at Real Madrid. Mourinho is said to be on good terms with the midfielder, having reportedly written the foreword for Ozil’s autobiography.
Ozil was linked with Fenerbahce in March, and again in September, but his lofty asking price and wage demands are yet to be matched by a suitor. Arsene Wenger admitted he was hoping to convince the German to extend his deal this season, but now it looks like Manchester United could beat the Gunners to Ozil’s signature.