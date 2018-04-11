Manchester United hit stumbling block in deal with Barcelona for Umtiti

According to Don Balon, Manchester United are interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, but Manchester City and Real Madrid could throw a major spanner in the works. The French international has been linked with a move away this summer after a contract dispute with the Catalans giants.
United want a world-class centre-back as Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind are expected to leave this summer, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have been too inconsistent to rely on for another season. Umtiti has an affordable £54m release clause and £75k-per-week wages, but City and Real want him too.
Vincent Kompany is nearing the end of his playing career at City and may need replacing, while Real have a lack of depth at the back – Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho are regulars.
Umtiti joined Barcelona from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 and has gone on to make 78 appearances for the La Liga giants. The 24-year-old has formed a formidable partnership alongside Gerard Pique, making 22 league appearances this season, but his future at the Camp Nou is in doubt.
The French international wants a contract extension and considerable payrise with Barca, but the league leaders aren’t budging on their offer that would remove his release clause. This opens the door to United, City and Real who all want to bolster their defence.
