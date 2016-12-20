Manchester United heading to United States for 2017 Pre-season tour

Manchester United will travel to the United States for their pre-season tour in 2017.
The Red Devils toured the US in the summer of 2015 when Louis van Gaal was in charge of the club. Back then, United camped around Seattle and San Jose. They will return to the west coast of the United States this summer as well.
Guardian are also reporting that Manchester United could take on Manchester City as part of their pre-season preparations in the International Champions Cup.
Mourinho apparently prefers Los Angeles and has been there with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan in the past. This time, the Portuguese manager wants to train at UCLA which is located in Westwood.
After a poor pre-season in China, Mourinho has decided to conduct his next pre-season in the US. Although Ed Woodward was open to the idea of touring China again, the Portuguese manager has managed to convince him regarding the US tour.
If Manchester United do decide to return to China for another pre-season tour, it will not be possible until the summer of 2018 now.