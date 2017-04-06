Manchester United have opened contract talks with Michael Carrick

Manchester United have begun talks with Michael Carrick over a new contract.
The 35-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and the Red Devils are willing to keep him at the club with a 12-month extension.
According to Daily Mail, talks are underway and both parties are hopeful of a positive conclusion.
Initially, Carrick struggled to make the cut after Mourinho’s arrival. However, the England midfielder has been a key part of the Manchester United squad for a while now. He has managed to convince Mourinho that he has a future at Old Trafford.
Manchester United need to add more depth and quality to their central midfield for next season and keeping Carrick could only benefit them. The 35-year old’s quality and experience could prove to be priceless for Jose Mourinho’s side in tricky situations.
Carrick has been at Manchester United since 2006 and has won the Premier League multiple times, along with the Champions League trophy under Sir Alex Ferguson. He will be hoping to add the Europa League to his collection this season. Manchester United have a good chance of winning the competition this year.