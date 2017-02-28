Manchester United have first refusal for Victor Lindelof

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the January transfer window.
According to the latest report from Portuguese newspaper, O Jogo, Manchester United were very close to signing the player in January and the Red Devils will make their move once again at the end of this season.
The 22-year-old centre-back was expected to sign for the Old Trafford outfit in January after reports emerged that the Premier League giants had agreed on a fee with Benfica for the player. However, the move never materialised back then.
The report from O Jogo adds that Manchester United have negotiated a first refusal with Benfica for Lindelof. It means that Manchester United will be notified and given the chance to match any offer for the player from another club.
Lindelof is apparently a target for Manchester City as well. If O Jogo‘s claim regarding the first refusal is true, the Old Trafford outfit have a significant advantage here.
The Swedish defender is regarded as one of the most talented young defenders in Europe right now and is already a key player for his club and country. He could be the ideal partner for Eric Bailly. Lindelof can operate as a centre-back as well, as a right back, and will be expected to lay the foundations of a rock-solid defence alongside Bailly and Shaw for years to come.