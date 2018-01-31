Manchester United clear to sign Fred today

Manchester United have been interested in signing Brazilian international and Shakhtar Dontesk midfielder Fred in the winter transfer window and the latest reports seem positive for the Old Trafford club.
Three days back, The Daily Star reported that the Red Devils are competing with Manchester City to secure the signing of the versatile South American midfielder from the Ukrainian side.
Now, as per an update provided by Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have a clear chance to acquire the services of Fred because the Sky Blues have cooled their interest in luring him.
The former Internacional midfielder made his senior international debut back in November 2014 and so far, he has played 6 games for the Selecao.
In the current campaign, the Samba midfielder has so far featured in 16 league games for Shakhtar, scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists. His current contract with the club will expire in 2023 and as per the provided The Daily Star link, he is valued at £50million.
MEN have mentioned that Guardiola wanted Fred to be a long term successor to compatriot Fernandinho but Manchester City have changed their transfer deadline day plans and therefore, United have the opportunity to snap up the 24-year-old midfielder today.
In your opinion, should Jose Mourinho splash the cash to seal the signing of Fred before the transfer deadline ends tonight?