Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United fans react to the potential signing of Lee Grant

Manchester United fans react to the potential signing of Lee Grant

2 July, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester United are expected to sign the highly experienced Stoke City keeper Lee Grant this week.

As per Sky Sports, the 35-year-old will undergo his medical with the Old Trafford outfit soon.

Grant will be Manchester United’s third choice keeper after David de Gea and Sergio Romero. His arrival will allow the likes of Pereira to go out on loan and continue their development with regular first-team football.

However, Manchester United fans aren’t too happy about signing a player past his peak. The Old Trafford faithful have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

It is important to remember that Grant is unlikely to start for United and he will come in as a free agent. Bringing in a cheap option that allows the young players at the club to go out and get more first-team action is hardly a disaster.

The Stoke City player will be Mourinho’s third summer signing after Dalot and Fred.

Here is how the United fans reacted to the news.

 

 

 

Blow for Tottenham and Arsenal as Stuttgart refuse to sell Pavard
Sokratis arrives in UK to finalise Arsenal transfer

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com