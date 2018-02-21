Manchester United fans react to Pogba’s omission against Sevilla

Manchester United have decided to drop star midfielder Paul Pogba for today’s match against Sevilla.
The Red Devils will be hoping to secure a positive away result in the first leg of the Champions League knockouts and Mourinho’s decision to drop a key player is quite surprising.
The former Chelsea boss confirmed earlier that Pogba is fit to play today. Youngster Scott McTominay will start in place of the Frenchman tonight.
Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus last season but the Frenchman has struggled to meet the expectations at Old Trafford so far.
Many fans believe that Mourinho’s reactive approach has restricted Pogba. The former Juventus star could benefit from playing in a free role.
Manchester United fans are clearly not very happy with Jose Mourinho’s decision and it will be interesting to see how the Red Devils perform without their best midfielder today.
If the Premier League giants fail to secure a good result here, Mourinho’s decision could come back to haunt him in the end.
Here is how the United fans reacted to Pogba’s omission on Twitter.
Mourinho’ ego that’s why, hope it turns out to be mourinho’s genius. I will kill mourinho if we don’t win today
— ED (@Lexutd) February 21, 2018
In addition to Pogba benched, our two most in form players with goals in them prior to sanchez coming in, martial and lingard also benched😣
— Al Marcus (@MarcuccilliAl) February 21, 2018
I’m tired of him. I’m actually planning on not watching the game cause I’m on strike.
— Man’s an Island (@IamThavha) February 21, 2018
Morinho is a wild boii.. get him out of here plzzz 🤬🤬
— Birame (@ramebi) February 21, 2018
Nice joke lads now show us the real line up
— 💜🖤💛💝💙 (@TheHookUpstan) February 21, 2018
Why Mourinho always play Smalling and it’s look like there is really shit going on between Pogba and him. Pogba is absolutely fit then why he is not starting #MUFC #UCL
— RDM (@RDM619) February 21, 2018
What, Pogba is not starting? I don’t really feel too good about our chances.
— MLal*FGO (@mlal89) February 21, 2018