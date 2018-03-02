Manchester United eyeing up a move for Ruben Neves

Manchester United are interested in the Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.
The Portuguese central midfielder has been in spectacular form for the Championship leaders and it seems that he has managed to impress his compatriot Jose Mourinho if the recent reports from Spain are to be believed.
Wolves paid a lot of money for Neves during the summer and he is their most expensive player. They will not want to lose a key star after securing promotion.
Manchester United will have to pay over the odds to land the former Porto star. Neves has a long-term contract with the club and Wolves are loaded with cash right now. The Championship outfit cannot be forced to sell.
Neves has been a key player for Wolves this season. His partnership with Romain Saiss at the heart of midfield has been crucial to Wolves’ success. The 20-year-old has scored four goals this season.
Manchester United are in desperate need of a midfield controller and Neves is the type of player they could use. Whether the Portuguese is good enough to shine for Manchester United is doubtful at this moment.
Neves has the potential to be a leading star but he needs to develop a lot more before he can make the step up to a club like United. It is important for him to stay at Wolves and continue his development now.
A talent like him cannot afford to waste away on the bench at a big club.