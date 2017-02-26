Manchester United eyeing £40m AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to land the 18-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Italian keeper is the second youngest player to debut in the Serie A and has been linked with a move away from San Siro for a while now.
According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United are lining up a move for the highly talented AC Milan keeper and are leading the chase for him.
Donnarumma has been excellent for the Italian giants this season and has already made 55 appearances in total for the Serie A giants.
Donnarumma is expected to follow in the footsteps of Thibaut Courtois as the next world class keeper and Manchester United are keen to secure his services as the long-term replacement for David de Gea.
The report states that United might have to fight it out with cross-town rivals Manchester City for the 18-year-old’s signature but they are front runners in the deal.
Furthermore, Real Madrid are expected to come in for de Gea in the summer again and, therefore, it makes sense for United to press ahead with their plans of securing an able replacement for the Spaniard.
If the transfer goes through, it would surely help Los Blancos sign de Gea this summer. There is no way Donnarumma would agree to sit on the bench at Old Trafford while de Gea starts week in week out.