Manchester United ‘double the offer’ of Manchester City to sign Rakitic

According to Diario Gol, Manchester United have ‘doubled the offer’ from Manchester City to sign Barcelona playmaker Ivan Rakitic this summer. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou at the end of the season and could make the English Premier League his next destination.
Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and has gone on to make more than 200 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 56 goals. The Croatian international has been a regular under Ernesto Valverde this season, playing in 50 games for the Catalan giants, but his future is uncertain.
Diario Gol believe Rakitic is open to a move to the Premier League this summer and wants to end the season on a high by winning back their La Liga title after seeing past Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey final. Manchester United and Manchester City are both being linked with his signature, but Jose Mourinho’s reported offer is described as ‘the strongest bid’.
Barcleona could be losing three midfielders this summer – Andres Iniesta, Andre Gomes and Rakitic – and could spend heavily to ensure they don’t leave themselves short. While struggling for form last season, the £130k-per-week playmaker has been much-improved this time out and would be a great asset to United or City. Time will tell if either club actually lands his signature.
Stats from Transfermarkt.