Manchester United defender hints he could leave for this one reason

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has admitted some mild frustration with a lack of playing time this season, while also hinting that he could return to Italy if his situation doesn’t change, reports the Express.
The 27-year-old joined Manchester United for £13m in 2015 and was a regular in the defence in his debut season. However, since then-manager Louis van Gaal was replaced for Jose Mourinho, Darmian has struggled for a starting place, making just 16 starts in the Premier League since the beginning of last season.
And while insisting he has no regrets about the move to Old Trafford, Darmian doesn’t deny he’s looking for Mourinho to allow him more minutes on the pitch than he’s currently getting. He said: “I don’t regret the decision I took. I would make the same decision over and over again.
“Obviously like every footballer I would like to be playing as much as possible. But I am working hard, putting in the effort and trying to make the manager’s decisions difficult, and I’ll continue to do that.” But the full-back also revealed he could return to Italy in the future if such an opportunity presents itself.
Darmian, who joined Manchester United from Serie A side Torino, has been linked with the likes of Inter Milan in the last 12 months. He’s made just four appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions under Mourinho, and has been keep tabs on football on his home country.
“I won’t deny that I always watch Italian football and I don’t know what will happen in the future. If there is an opportunity to return, then I’ll make the necessary evaluations.” With Mourinho preferring a 32-year-old winger in Ashley Young at full-back over Darmian, the writing may be on the wall for the Italian international.