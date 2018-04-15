According to Tuttosport, Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is nearing a move to Juventus after ‘giving the all clear to the transfer’. The £60k-per-week outcast has struggled for playing time this season and could return to Italy in the coming months as a result.
📸 🇮🇹 📰
Front page of Tuttosport reports that Darmian has given his YES to Juventus. It's upto Marotta to close the deal after full-back gave the all clear to the transfer. Meanwhile Emre Can's entourage pushes him towards Mister Allegri and Khedira calls him to Juventus. pic.twitter.com/AfKVYOKiLw
— Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) April 14, 2018
Signed by United from Torino in 2015, Darmian has gone on to make 81 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old has spent this campaign on the periphery, however, making just two Premier League starts, which could see him open to a move elsewhere.
Juventus have been linked with Darmian for some time and the Daily Mail says the Old Lady’s general manager Giuseppe Marotta will negotiate a deal. With Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephan Lichtsteiner having uncertain futures in Turin, the Manchester United defender could be drafted in as cover.
He’s capable of playing anywhere across the back four and won’t break the bank to sign. United paid less than £13m to secure his signature three years ago and he’d likely command a lesser fee given the lack of playing time. United’s junk could be Juve’s treasure.
With the Italian international’s contract up in a year’s time, the Red Devils are smart to cash in early rather than risk losing the defender for free in 12 months.
Stats from Transfermarkt.