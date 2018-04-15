Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United deal with Juventus close as Darmian ‘gives the all clear to the transfer’

15 April, 2018
According to Tuttosport, Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is nearing a move to Juventus after ‘giving the all clear to the transfer’. The £60k-per-week outcast has struggled for playing time this season and could return to Italy in the coming months as a result.

Signed by United from Torino in 2015, Darmian has gone on to make 81 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old has spent this campaign on the periphery, however, making just two Premier League starts, which could see him open to a move elsewhere.

Juventus have been linked with Darmian for some time and the Daily Mail says the Old Lady’s general manager Giuseppe Marotta will negotiate a deal. With Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephan Lichtsteiner having uncertain futures in Turin, the Manchester United defender could be drafted in as cover.

He’s capable of playing anywhere across the back four and won’t break the bank to sign. United paid less than £13m to secure his signature three years ago and he’d likely command a lesser fee given the lack of playing time. United’s junk could be Juve’s treasure.

With the Italian international’s contract up in a year’s time, the Red Devils are smart to cash in early rather than risk losing the defender for free in 12 months.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.