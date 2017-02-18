Manchester United could sell captain Wayne Rooney this month

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for about a year now.
Apparently, several clubs from the Chinese Super League are interested in the England international and Telegraph are now reporting that they want to sign him this month. The report also states that Mourinho wants Rooney to stay until the end of this season, but the decision rests with the player.
The Chinese Super League transfer window closes in a week and a deal could be done if Rooney indicates a desire to join them. Rooney is the captain of his club and country. For a growing league like the Chinese Super League, signing someone like him would be a major coup.
Furthermore, the Manchester United legend has had a limited role under Jose Mourinho this season. A competitor like Rooney will no doubt want to play regularly at this stage of his career. Although China was below his current level, it would offer him a chance to explore something different and more importantly, play week in week out.
Telegraph are reporting that Rooney has offers of around £32 million a year (£615k-a-week approximately) on the table.
The England forward has not started a Premier League game since December and it will be interesting to see if that changes when Manchester United take on Blackburn in the FA Cup this weekend.