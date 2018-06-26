Manchester United could make a move for Nabil Fekir

Manchester United could make a move for the Lyon captain Nabil Fekir this summer.
As per the reports, the Frenchman was close to joining Liverpool but the move fell through because the Reds took too much time to complete the deal.
Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has now hinted that the Red Devils could make a move for the French international.
Aulas claimed that he met with Jose Mourinho during the World Cup and they had long discussions about the situation. He also confirmed that Lyon are no longer in talks with Liverpool.
He said: “I was with Jose Mourinho the other day. We had long discussions. Personally, I am no longer in discussions with Liverpool. At the moment, we are waiting for France and Nabil to have a fantastic World Cup. It was expected at a certain point for him to go to Liverpool. I gave the green light. It did not happen because things were dragged out too long.”
Fekir is currently away with his country in Russia for the World Cup and any potential move will have to wait until the tournament is over.
It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United make an offer for the top class attacking midfielder. United could certainly use more quality in attack and Fekir would be a sensational signing.
The Frenchman had a very good season with Lyon last year and he managed to score 23 times. The French outfit value the player at around £60m but Manchester United certainly have the resources to pull the transfer off.