According to the Daily Star, Manchester United could agree a shock part-exchange deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, if the Ligue 1 giants make a summer approach for Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba.
Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG after the French champions-elect were eliminated from the Champions League in the knockouts.
The Brazilian international made the move to the Parc des Princes last summer to win a Ballon d’Or and be a part of their project to dominate Europe, but PSG’s failure has reminded Neymar that the club are still inferior to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.
He’s nevertheless enjoyed a good season on a personal note, scoring and creating 48 goals in 30 games in all competitions. The magician has lit up Ligue 1, creating 69 chances and making 142 successful dribbles. He’s undoubtedly been the player of the season but may not stay long after their European debacle.
The former Santos star could seek greener pastures elsewhere and the Daily Star say Manchester United are hoping to capitalise. With Martial and Pogba believed to be transfer targets for PSG this summer, United want a deal involving Neymar if they were to let the duo leave.
It’s hard to see PSG letting their £437k-per-week star leave, however, even if they did sign two good United players in the same deal, so the Red Devils might have to end their pursuit for the 26-year-old.