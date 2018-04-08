Manchester United could agree ‘shock deal’ with Barcelona for Shaw

According to The S*n, Manchester United and Barcelona could agree a ‘shock loan deal’ that could see Luke Shaw make the switch from Old Trafford to the Camp Nou this summer. The left-back has struggled for playing time this season and might seek greener pastures elsewhere as a result.
Signed from Southampton in 2014, the 22-year-old outcast has gone on to make 62 appearances in all competitions for United, winning the Europa League, League Cup and English Super Cup, but his future is uncertain.
Shaw has made just seven Premier League appearances this season, playing second fiddle to 32-year-old winger Ashley Young. Manager Jose Mourinho has no desire to give the £70k-per-week playing time which could open the door to a move to Barcelona.
The S*n say Barca want Shaw on loan in the summer, but the English international might feel his chances of game time would diminish if he played for the Spanish giants. He’s unlikely to dethrone Jordi Alba at left-back but United don’t have a place for him either.
As a result, the 22-year-old could be moved on from United in the summer to join Ernesto Valverde’s side. His deal with the Red Devils expires next year so the Manchester club will be keen to resolve his future.
Stats from Transfermarkt.