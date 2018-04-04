Manchester United could agree new deal for De Gea

According to The S*n, Manchester United are close to agreeing a new five-year deal for David De Gea that will see him become the club’s second-highest earner on £350k-per-week. His contract will cost the Red Devils £91m over the next half a decade.
The Spanish goalkeeper, who was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has less than 18 months on his existing deal and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have wanted De Gea since 2012 and came close to procuring his signature in 2015 but the deal broke down at the last minute.
It’s great news for United as they’ve been trying to tie down the 27-year-old to a long-term deal as he’s become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his time at Old Trafford. De Gea has made over 300 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, keeping 116 clean sheets.
The £200k-per-week star has been named United’s Player of the Year in three of the last four seasons and has been outstanding in 2017/18 – 31 league appearances, 23 conceded, 16 clean sheets.
De Gea has remained coy about his future in the media, but The Sun are adamant he’s set to extend his stay until 2023.
Stats from Transfermarkt.