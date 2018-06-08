Man Utd could agree loan deal for O’Hara who is ‘ready to go’

Manchester United could agree a loan deal for Kieran O’Hara, after the 22-year-old admitted he is ‘ready to go’ to gain valuable first-team experience away from Old Trafford.
The United goalkeeper has risen through the youth ranks to the u23s but can’t get game time in the first-team due to David De Gea and Sergio Romero’s experience being preferred by manager Jose Mourinho.
O’Hara concedes it will be difficult to get minutes in the senior side next season, so he’s open to a loan move to continue his development. The Irish shot-stopper spent the majority of 2015/16 on loan at Morecambe and hopes he’ll be afforded another temporary move elsewhere.
“Hopefully, I will go out on loan to gain some valuable experience that way. Clearly, it’s down to the coaching staff and (u23s) manager Ricky (Sbragia), Nicky Butt and, obviously, the manager will decide what they think is best for me and my development.
“But, next season, I think I’ll be ready to go out on loan to gain valuable experience in the league and really kick on. A loan wouldn’t be anything new to me. I’ve had loan spells before and they really helped me and pushed me to where I am now.”
The 22-year-old only made five appearances for Morecambe during his loan spell, spending most of his time on the bench. He’s yet to make a senior appearance for United either and has had to be content with u23s football – making a total of 27 appearances and keeping just four clean sheets.
With De Gea and Romero two highly-experienced goalkeepers, it’s hard to see O’Hara ever breaking into the first-team and keeping his place, so a loan move will afford him competitive football while also giving him the chance to put himself in the shop window for other clubs.
